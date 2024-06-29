Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.74. 2,757,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,773. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.