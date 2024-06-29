Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 69,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell Stock Up 1.0 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,995. The company has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

