Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $236,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 83.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $383.19. 8,480,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.01, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

