Syncona (LON:SYNC) Insider Buys £29,761.76 in Stock

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hutchinson acquired 26,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,761.76 ($37,754.36).
Syncona Stock Down 0.9 %
Syncona stock opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £713.62 million, a PE ratio of -435.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.13. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.80 ($2.04).
Syncona Company Profile
