Syncona (LON:SYNC) Insider Buys £29,761.76 in Stock

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hutchinson acquired 26,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,761.76 ($37,754.36).

Syncona Stock Down 0.9 %

Syncona stock opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £713.62 million, a PE ratio of -435.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.13. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.80 ($2.04).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

