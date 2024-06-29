Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Trading 1,500% Higher

Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) rose 1,500% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 9,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Synergy CHC Stock Up 1,500.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

