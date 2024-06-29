Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Trading Up 11.6%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) traded up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 25,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 42,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Syntec Optics Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

Featured Articles

