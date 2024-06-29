Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Sysco by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after buying an additional 1,255,908 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.