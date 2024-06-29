T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $130,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TROW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.31. 1,598,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,934. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

