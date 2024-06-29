Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

Taikisha has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

About Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

