Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in June

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Down 3.5 %

TYOYY stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $101.70. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $126.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.