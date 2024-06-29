Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 188000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tarku Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

