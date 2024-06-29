Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.21

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.21 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 144.85 ($1.84). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 142.15 ($1.80), with a volume of 11,432,740 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.24.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

