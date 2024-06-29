TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.15. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

