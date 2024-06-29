Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Trading Up 30.7 %

Shares of TIKK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 25,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

