Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $322.21 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $322.21 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 781,019,043 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

