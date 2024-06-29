Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in June

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the May 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tesco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.78. 2,004,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.