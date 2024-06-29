Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 155.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 180,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 237,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

