Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $757.01 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,716,146 coins and its circulating supply is 987,154,195 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

