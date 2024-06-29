The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.68.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.3 %

BNS stock opened at C$62.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.58. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.