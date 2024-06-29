The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $15.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.56.

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

