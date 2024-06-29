The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

HD traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.60. The company has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

