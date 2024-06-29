The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HD traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.24. 6,344,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

