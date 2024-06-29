The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $639,920.50 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $207.71 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $3,090,000. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

