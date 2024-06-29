The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Decreased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $298.43. 2,175,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.