The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 71.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $819,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

TJX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,781,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

