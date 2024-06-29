The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 119,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,439,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

