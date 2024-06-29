Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $212.19

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$212.19 and traded as high as C$234.15. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$233.48, with a volume of 399,422 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$183.89.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$212.61.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Insiders sold 1,117 shares of company stock valued at $186,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.