Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 198,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 397,490 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,069,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,865. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $34,655.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $34,655.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

