Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 0.4 %

TOELY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 221,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.48. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $63.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

