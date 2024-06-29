Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in June

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TTUUF stock remained flat at $7.07 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

