TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
TMOAY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 3,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. TomTom has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.30.
