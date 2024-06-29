TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

TMOAY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 3,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. TomTom has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

