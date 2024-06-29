Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191.44 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.62 or 0.00012487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $26.01 billion and approximately $191.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,011.94 or 1.00019976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,272,093 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,254,275.2688055 with 2,459,698,557.355357 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.48102579 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $199,233,730.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

