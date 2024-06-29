Total Investment Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,213,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 528,205 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,641,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,683.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 91,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 10,778,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,954,574. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

