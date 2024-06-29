Total Investment Management Inc. Has $748,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $238,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,512 shares of company stock valued at $113,597,536 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $15.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,855,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

