Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,159. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.