Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $138.20. 4,428,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

