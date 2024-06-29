Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $56,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,348,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.43. 2,830,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

