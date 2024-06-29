Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

UYG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 7,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,354. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

