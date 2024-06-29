Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.41. 14,905,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

