Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,627 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

GIS traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,274,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,323. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

