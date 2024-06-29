Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 4,219 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $102.19. 6,196,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,111. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

