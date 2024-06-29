Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 986 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CDW by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 459.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 207,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,495. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $176.89 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average of $233.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

