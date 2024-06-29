Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Toto Stock Performance
TOTDY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.61. 41,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. Toto has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.57.
Toto Company Profile
