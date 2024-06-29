Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.02

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $25.21. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Climate Transition ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.