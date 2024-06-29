Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUKY traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

