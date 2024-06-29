Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TSUKY traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02.
