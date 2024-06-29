Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as high as C$4.86. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 977,342 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.25. The company has a market cap of C$983.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Research analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

