Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $97.19. 9,058,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

