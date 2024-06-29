Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 680 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 138,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,214,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $447.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

