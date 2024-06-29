Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 426,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,868. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

