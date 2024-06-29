Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,587. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.10 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

